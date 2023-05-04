Citizens Business Bank Has $480,000 Stock Position in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NYF)

Citizens Business Bank grew its stake in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NYF – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,158 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 610 shares during the quarter. Citizens Business Bank’s holdings in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF were worth $480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 33.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $181,000.

NYSEARCA:NYF traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $53.51. The stock had a trading volume of 16,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,107. iShares New York Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $49.91 and a twelve month high of $54.14. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.62.

iShares New York Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares New York AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P AMT-Free Municipal Series 2016 IndexTM (the Index).

