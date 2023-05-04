Citizens Business Bank Has $3.92 Million Stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Citizens Business Bank decreased its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,778 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 123 shares during the period. Citizens Business Bank’s holdings in Danaher were worth $3,922,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHR. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in Danaher in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Private Ocean LLC boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 1,485.7% during the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 111 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 5,850.0% during the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 119 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 157.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 134 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Jose-Carlos Gutierrez-Ramos sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.19, for a total value of $121,095.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,823,448.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE DHR traded down $1.54 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $244.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 819,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,815,957. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $247.02 and a 200 day moving average of $256.83. Danaher Co. has a twelve month low of $227.00 and a twelve month high of $303.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.46, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.10. Danaher had a net margin of 22.40% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The company had revenue of $7.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.76 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 9.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a $0.27 dividend. This is a boost from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. Danaher’s payout ratio is 11.64%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $310.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Danaher in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Danaher from $300.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Danaher from $310.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Danaher from $309.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Danaher has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $294.06.

Danaher Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Danaher Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Biotechnology, Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental and Applied Solutions. The Biotechnology segment includes the bioprocessing and discovery and medical businesses and offers a range of tools, consumables, and services.

