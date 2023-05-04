Citizens Business Bank Has $245,000 Stock Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Citizens Business Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 671 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34 shares during the quarter. Citizens Business Bank’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 97.8% during the fourth quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 292.6% in the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.82, for a total transaction of $67,164,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 102,748,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,505,105,374.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 200,000 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.82, for a total transaction of $67,164,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,748,810 shares in the company, valued at $34,505,105,374.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Anne E. White sold 2,500 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.76, for a total value of $856,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,711,615.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 914,703 shares of company stock valued at $327,588,004 over the last ninety days. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Eli Lilly and Trading Down 1.0 %

LLY traded down $4.21 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $426.98. 1,655,660 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,215,865. The firm has a market capitalization of $405.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $349.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $352.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $283.00 and a 1-year high of $434.20.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.87 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 63.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.86%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on LLY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $430.00 to $475.00 in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $421.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. 3M reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and in a report on Friday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $420.00 to $490.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Eli Lilly and from $430.00 to $505.00 in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $412.80.

Eli Lilly and Profile

(Get Rating)

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of diabetes, oncology, immunology, neuroscience, and other products and therapies. The company was founded by Eli Lilly in May 1876 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.