Citizens Business Bank Acquires 103 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Citizens Business Bank boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 27,860 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 2.2% of Citizens Business Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Citizens Business Bank’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $9,788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,738,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,151,817,000 after purchasing an additional 526,492 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,765,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,836,443,000 after acquiring an additional 806,085 shares during the period. Acorns Advisers LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 6,989,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,294,585,000 after acquiring an additional 217,886 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 3,731,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,225,171,000 after acquiring an additional 423,441 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,583,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,259,108,000 after acquiring an additional 165,988 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of VOO traded down $2.86 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $372.02. 1,824,764 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,764,575. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $319.87 and a fifty-two week high of $396.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $370.42 and a 200-day moving average of $364.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $282.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

