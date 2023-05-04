Citigroup Lowers Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) Price Target to $125.00

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at Citigroup from $129.00 to $125.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price target points to a potential upside of 4.46% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on CHKP. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $137.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group lowered Check Point Software Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Check Point Software Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Check Point Software Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.09.

Check Point Software Technologies Stock Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ CHKP opened at $119.66 on Tuesday. Check Point Software Technologies has a 52 week low of $107.54 and a 52 week high of $135.93. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.54. The firm has a market cap of $15.01 billion, a PE ratio of 18.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.69.

Check Point Software Technologies ( NASDAQ:CHKP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.31. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 27.22% and a net margin of 34.20%. The business had revenue of $566.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $568.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies will post 6.95 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in Check Point Software Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $27,820,000,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Check Point Software Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Check Point Software Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 66.0% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 259 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 86.3% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 339 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. 64.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. is engaged in the development and marketing of software and hardware solutions for information technology security. Its products include Quantum, CloudGuard, Harmony, and Infinity-Vision. The company was founded by Gil Shwed, Marius Nacht, and Shlomo Kramer in July 1993 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

