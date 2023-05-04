Citigroup Cuts Endava (NYSE:DAVA) Price Target to $85.00

Endava (NYSE:DAVA – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Citigroup from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet downgraded Endava from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Endava from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Endava from $120.00 to $112.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Endava from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Endava from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Endava currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $99.44.

Shares of NYSE DAVA opened at $56.83 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.13 and a beta of 1.17. Endava has a twelve month low of $54.58 and a twelve month high of $115.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $66.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.07.

Endava ( NYSE:DAVA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $240.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $236.78 million. Endava had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 20.38%. As a group, research analysts predict that Endava will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Endava by 130.8% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. raised its holdings in Endava by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 399,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,187,000 after buying an additional 2,456 shares during the last quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd raised its holdings in Endava by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 18,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Endava in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,620,000. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Endava by 34.2% in the 3rd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 124,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,046,000 after buying an additional 31,770 shares during the last quarter. 52.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Endava Plc engages in the provision of technology services. It focuses on finance, insurance, telecommunications, media, and retail companies. The company was founded by John Edward Cotterell in 2000 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

