Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN) Short Interest Down 5.6% in April

Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 866,600 shares, a drop of 5.6% from the March 31st total of 918,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 143,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.0 days. Approximately 10.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CTRN. StockNews.com lowered shares of Citi Trends from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Citi Trends from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Citi Trends from $29.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd.

Citi Trends Stock Performance

NASDAQ CTRN opened at $16.31 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.89. Citi Trends has a 52-week low of $15.48 and a 52-week high of $35.24. The company has a market cap of $135.54 million, a PE ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 2.31.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Citi Trends

Citi Trends ( NASDAQ:CTRN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $209.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.30 million. Citi Trends had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 6.50%. On average, analysts forecast that Citi Trends will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Citi Trends by 23.9% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 996,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,460,000 after acquiring an additional 192,407 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY lifted its stake in shares of Citi Trends by 60.2% during the third quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 748,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,605,000 after buying an additional 281,300 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Citi Trends by 14.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 691,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,165,000 after buying an additional 85,495 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Citi Trends by 24.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 636,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,493,000 after buying an additional 124,010 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Citi Trends by 1.7% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 571,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,878,000 after buying an additional 9,453 shares during the period. 94.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Citi Trends

Citi Trends, Inc engages in the retail of urban fashion apparel, accessories, and home trends. It offers products under its Citi Steps and Red Ape brands. The company was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Savannah, GA.

Featured Articles

