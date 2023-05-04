Chesswood Group (TSE:CHW) Sets New 1-Year Low at $8.35

Chesswood Group Limited (TSE:CHW – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$8.35 and last traded at C$8.37, with a volume of 1407 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$8.42.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cormark cut their price target on shares of Chesswood Group from C$16.25 to C$15.75 in a report on Monday, March 20th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Chesswood Group from C$17.00 to C$16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Chesswood Group from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 17th.

Chesswood Group Stock Down 0.2 %

The company has a quick ratio of 38.05, a current ratio of 46.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 976.39. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$9.69 and its 200-day moving average is C$10.72. The company has a market cap of C$160.44 million, a PE ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 2.17.

Chesswood Group Announces Dividend

Chesswood Group Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. Chesswood Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.82%.

Chesswood Group Limited, a financial services company, operates primarily in the specialty finance industry. The company offers micro and small-ticket commercial equipment financing to small and medium-sized businesses through a network of approximately 600 equipment finance broker firms and equipment vendors in the United States; and commercial equipment financing to small and medium businesses through a network of approximately 60 equipment finance broker firms in Canada.

