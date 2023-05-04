CGI (TSE:GIB.A) Reaches New 12-Month High at $139.30

CGI Inc (TSE:GIB.A – Get Rating) (NYSE:GIB) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$139.30 and last traded at C$139.19, with a volume of 174933 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$138.53.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of CGI from C$145.00 to C$160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of CGI from C$146.00 to C$150.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of CGI from C$140.00 to C$160.00 in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of CGI from C$140.00 to C$155.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of CGI from C$145.00 to C$155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$153.89.

CGI Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$28.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.21. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$129.24 and its 200 day moving average price is C$120.33.

About CGI

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada, Northern Europe, France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

