CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) Short Interest Update

CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 425,800 shares, a growth of 6.6% from the March 31st total of 399,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.3 days. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CEVA. TheStreet upgraded shares of CEVA from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of CEVA from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of CEVA from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of CEVA in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CEVA in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.83.

Shares of CEVA stock opened at $25.11 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.03. CEVA has a one year low of $23.71 and a one year high of $39.20. The firm has a market cap of $587.98 million, a P/E ratio of -25.11, a P/E/G ratio of 62.85 and a beta of 1.11.

CEVA ( NASDAQ:CEVA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. CEVA had a negative net margin of 17.22% and a positive return on equity of 1.63%. The firm had revenue of $33.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that CEVA will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in CEVA by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 8,391 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of CEVA by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,327 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of CEVA by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 27,968 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of CEVA by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,699 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. increased its position in shares of CEVA by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 8,604 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. 85.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CEVA, Inc engages in the licensing of signal processing platforms and artificial intelligence processors to chip manufacturers. The firm offers Digital Signal Processors, AI processors, wireless platforms and complementary software for sensor fusion, image enhancement, computer vision, voice input and artificial intelligence.

