Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERE – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.67), Briefing.com reports. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.46) EPS.

Cerevel Therapeutics Trading Down 0.5 %

Cerevel Therapeutics stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $31.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 349,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 611,245. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a PE ratio of -13.60 and a beta of 1.47. Cerevel Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $19.86 and a 1 year high of $41.46. The company has a current ratio of 12.48, a quick ratio of 12.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.60.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on CERE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target (down previously from $40.00) on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 17th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Cerevel Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Cerevel Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on Cerevel Therapeutics from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, CEO N Anthony Coles sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.19, for a total transaction of $81,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,704 shares in the company, valued at $73,521.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Over the last three months, insiders sold 103,000 shares of company stock worth $2,991,070. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 21,479 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $677,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cerevel Therapeutics by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 30,419 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $959,000 after purchasing an additional 1,578 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Cerevel Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $320,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its holdings in Cerevel Therapeutics by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 62,467 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,970,000 after purchasing an additional 2,916 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cerevel Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $486,000.

About Cerevel Therapeutics

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of various therapies for neuroscience diseases. It is developing emraclidine, a positive allosteric modulator (PAM) that is in phase 1b clinical trials for the treatment of schizophrenia; and Darigabat, a PAM, which is in Phase 2 proof-of-concept trial in patients with drug-resistant focal onset seizures in epilepsy or focal epilepsy, as well as in phase 1 trial to treat acute anxiety.

