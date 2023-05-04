Century Casinos (CNTY) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, May 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter.

Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.16). Century Casinos had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 5.15%. The company had revenue of $103.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.90 million. On average, analysts expect Century Casinos to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of CNTY stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Thursday, reaching $6.80. The company had a trading volume of 13,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,499. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.08, a current ratio of 3.49 and a quick ratio of 3.46. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.80. The company has a market capitalization of $203.12 million, a PE ratio of 28.58 and a beta of 2.53. Century Casinos has a one year low of $6.10 and a one year high of $11.14.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Century Casinos in a report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Century Casinos in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Century Casinos by 671.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 5,822 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Century Casinos by 49.9% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 3,157 shares during the period. Man Group plc bought a new stake in Century Casinos in the 4th quarter valued at about $97,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Century Casinos during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Century Casinos by 128.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 8,062 shares during the last quarter. 69.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Century Casinos, Inc is an international casino entertainment company, which engages in the development and operation of gaming establishments, lodging, restaurant, horse racing, and entertainment facilities. It operates through the following segments: Canada, United States, Poland, and Corporate and Other.

