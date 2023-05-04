Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $35.60

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $35.60 and last traded at $36.32, with a volume of 946 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $36.27.

Separately, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Central Garden & Pet from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 0.71.

Central Garden & Pet ( NASDAQ:CENT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.02. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 10.16%. The firm had revenue of $627.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $605.61 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Central Garden & Pet news, Chairman William E. Brown sold 115,671 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.43, for a total transaction of $4,560,907.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 923,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,411,436.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 9.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 137.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Central Garden & Pet by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 959 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. CQS US LLC purchased a new position in Central Garden & Pet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in Central Garden & Pet by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Central Garden & Pet by 43.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.51% of the company’s stock.

Central Garden & Pet Co engages in the production and distribution of branded and private label products for the lawn, and garden and pet supplies markets. It operates through the following segments: Pets and Garden. The Pet segment includes dog and cat supplies such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and grooming products, waste management and training pads, pet containment, supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles and pet birds including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, food and supplements, products for equine and livestock, animal and household health and insect control products, live fish and small animals as well as outdoor cushions.

