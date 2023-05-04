Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (EBR) to Issue Annual Dividend of $0.04 on May 5th

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR – Get Rating) announced an annual dividend on Thursday, May 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 1st will be given a dividend of 0.0443 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, May 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 5th.

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás has a dividend payout ratio of 15.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás to earn $0.90 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.15 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.7%.

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of EBR traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $6.77. 2,461,995 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,504,971. The company has a market cap of $10.62 billion, a PE ratio of 9.81, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.52 and its 200-day moving average is $7.60. Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás has a 52 week low of $5.67 and a 52 week high of $10.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.88.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás

Separately, StockNews.com cut Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EBR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 49.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,898 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,611 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 462.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,764 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 4,740 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás during the first quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $93,000. 2.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras SA engages in the production and dissemination of electricity. It operates through the Generation and Transmission segments. The Generation segment refers to the electric power generation including hydroelectric, thermal, and nuclear power plants. The Transmission segment focuses on the transmission of electric power in Brazil.

