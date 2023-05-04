Centerspace (NYSE:CSR) Shares Sold by Stockman Wealth Management Inc.

Stockman Wealth Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Centerspace (NYSE:CSR – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Centerspace were worth $249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Centerspace by 1.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 167,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,413,000 after acquiring an additional 2,193 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Centerspace by 35.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after buying an additional 1,887 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Centerspace by 2.4% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 42,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,200,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of Centerspace by 19.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 12,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,269,000 after buying an additional 2,139 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Centerspace by 2.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,736,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,463,000 after acquiring an additional 58,404 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Centerspace alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Colliers Securities raised shares of Centerspace from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Centerspace from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Centerspace from $66.00 to $63.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Centerspace presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Centerspace

Centerspace Stock Performance

In other Centerspace news, CEO Mark Okey Decker, Jr. bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $52.51 per share, for a total transaction of $52,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 45,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,392,565.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CSR stock opened at $56.90 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $56.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.03. Centerspace has a 1 year low of $51.26 and a 1 year high of $90.00. The firm has a market cap of $855.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.84, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.93.

Centerspace Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. Centerspace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -214.71%.

Centerspace Profile

(Get Rating)

Centerspace operates as real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, redevelopment, and development of apartment communities. It focuses on making operational enhancements to improve residents experience, redeveloping existing apartment communities to meet market demands and acquiring new apartment communities in the Minneapolis/St.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Centerspace (NYSE:CSR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Centerspace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centerspace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.