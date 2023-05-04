CDW Co. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.59 (NASDAQ:CDW)

CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 3rd, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be given a dividend of 0.59 per share by the information technology services provider on Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 24th.

CDW has raised its dividend by an average of 18.2% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 9 years. CDW has a payout ratio of 22.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect CDW to earn $10.03 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.5%.

CDW opened at $164.97 on Thursday. CDW has a one year low of $147.91 and a one year high of $215.00. The company has a market capitalization of $22.37 billion, a PE ratio of 20.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $187.16 and its 200-day moving average is $186.75.

CDW ( NASDAQ:CDW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.02. CDW had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 103.95%. The business had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.98 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that CDW will post 9.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CDW news, Director Donna F. Zarcone sold 4,703 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.23, for a total value of $955,790.69. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,669,927.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in CDW by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,723,027 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,812,692,000 after buying an additional 196,216 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in CDW by 130.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,442,301 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $436,146,000 after buying an additional 1,383,869 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in CDW by 6.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,158,069 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $207,167,000 after buying an additional 68,237 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in CDW by 3.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 671,847 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $120,187,000 after purchasing an additional 21,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in CDW by 7.1% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 578,803 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $103,543,000 after purchasing an additional 38,335 shares in the last quarter. 92.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CDW announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 8th that allows the company to buyback $750.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the information technology services provider to purchase up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on CDW from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of CDW from $228.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of CDW from $195.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on CDW from $225.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on CDW from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $207.50.

CDW Corp. engages in the provision of information technology solutions to small, medium, and large business, government, education, and healthcare customers. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Small Business, Public, and Other. The Public segment includes government agencies and education and healthcare institutions.

