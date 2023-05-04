CCC Intelligent Solutions (NYSE:CCCS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

CCC Intelligent Solutions (NYSE:CCCS – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07, Briefing.com reports. CCC Intelligent Solutions had a return on equity of 8.91% and a net margin of 4.91%. The firm had revenue of $204.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year.
NYSE:CCCS opened at $9.17 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 3.16. CCC Intelligent Solutions has a 52-week low of $7.41 and a 52-week high of $10.19. The firm has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 152.83, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.78 and its 200 day moving average is $8.88.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in CCC Intelligent Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $157,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in CCC Intelligent Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth about $132,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new position in CCC Intelligent Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth about $120,000. 96.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc provides cloud, mobile, AI, telematics, hyperscale technologies, and applications for the property and casualty insurance economy. It SaaS platform digitizes mission-critical AI-enabled workflows, facilitates commerce, and connects businesses across the insurance economy, including insurance carriers, collision repairers, parts suppliers, automotive manufactures, financial institution, and others.
