CCC Intelligent Solutions (NYSE:CCCS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Posted by on May 4th, 2023

CCC Intelligent Solutions (NYSE:CCCSGet Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07, Briefing.com reports. CCC Intelligent Solutions had a return on equity of 8.91% and a net margin of 4.91%. The firm had revenue of $204.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE:CCCS opened at $9.17 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 3.16. CCC Intelligent Solutions has a 52-week low of $7.41 and a 52-week high of $10.19. The firm has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 152.83, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.78 and its 200 day moving average is $8.88.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in CCC Intelligent Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $157,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in CCC Intelligent Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth about $132,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new position in CCC Intelligent Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth about $120,000. 96.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CCCS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on CCC Intelligent Solutions from $9.80 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.63.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc provides cloud, mobile, AI, telematics, hyperscale technologies, and applications for the property and casualty insurance economy. It SaaS platform digitizes mission-critical AI-enabled workflows, facilitates commerce, and connects businesses across the insurance economy, including insurance carriers, collision repairers, parts suppliers, automotive manufactures, financial institution, and others.

