Cboe Global Markets (CBOE) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $457.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $458.64 million. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 5.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.70 EPS. On average, analysts expect Cboe Global Markets to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of CBOE opened at $138.31 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $131.48 and a 200-day moving average of $126.92. The company has a market cap of $14.67 billion, a PE ratio of 71.29 and a beta of 0.61. Cboe Global Markets has a one year low of $103.82 and a one year high of $139.00.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 98.97%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $147.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $131.00 to $125.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $144.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Cboe Global Markets from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $159.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,153,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 20,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,554,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 194.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 833,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,639,000 after purchasing an additional 550,867 shares during the period. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 78.7% in the 4th quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 11,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 4,946 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Cboe Global Markets, Inc engages in the provision of trading and investment solutions to investors. It operates through the following business segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, Europe and Asia Pacific, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment includes the options exchange business, which lists trading options on market indexes (index options), as well as on non-exclusive multiply listed options.

