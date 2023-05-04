Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $29.61

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $29.61 and last traded at $29.63, with a volume of 53465 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $31.43.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $39.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $43.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $35.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cathay General Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.17.

The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 1.14.

Cathay General Bancorp ( NASDAQ:CATY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The bank reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. Cathay General Bancorp had a net margin of 37.58% and a return on equity of 15.47%. The firm had revenue of $299.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Cathay General Bancorp will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 27th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 24th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.66%. Cathay General Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 26.25%.

In other news, Vice Chairman Anthony M. Tang sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.20, for a total transaction of $226,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 208,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,445,172.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Vice Chairman Anthony M. Tang sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.20, for a total transaction of $226,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 208,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,445,172.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard Sun acquired 6,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $35.00 per share, for a total transaction of $213,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,315 shares in the company, valued at $606,025. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its stake in Cathay General Bancorp by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 13,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. CM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cathay General Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $510,000. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its stake in Cathay General Bancorp by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 63,410 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,189,000 after buying an additional 13,382 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Cathay General Bancorp by 96.6% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 36,788 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after buying an additional 18,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Cathay General Bancorp by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,483 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $707,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.15% of the company’s stock.

Cathay General Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial mortgage loans, commercial loans, small business administration loans, residential mortgage loans, real estate construction loans, home equity lines of credit, and installment loans to individuals for automobile, household, and other consumer expenditures.

