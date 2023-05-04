Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 18,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,037,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of YUMC. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Yum China by 788.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,628,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,029,000 after acquiring an additional 14,757,971 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Yum China during the 3rd quarter worth about $135,325,000. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Yum China during the 3rd quarter worth about $86,278,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Yum China in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,147,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Yum China by 47.6% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,384,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,859,000 after buying an additional 768,834 shares in the last quarter. 78.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Yum China Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:YUMC opened at $62.57 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $61.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.30. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.05 and a fifty-two week high of $64.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

Yum China Announces Dividend

Yum China ( NYSE:YUMC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. Yum China had a return on equity of 6.09% and a net margin of 4.62%. The business’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 26th. Yum China’s payout ratio is 49.52%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on YUMC shares. TheStreet raised Yum China from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com lowered Yum China from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Yum China from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, OTR Global upgraded Yum China from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Yum China

In other Yum China news, CEO Joey Wat sold 12,018 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.02, for a total value of $745,356.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 261,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,243,348.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Johnson Huang sold 10,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $663,834.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 53,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,302,616. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Joey Wat sold 12,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.02, for a total value of $745,356.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 261,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,243,348.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Yum China Company Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc engages in the operation and management of restaurants and fast food chains. It operates through the following segments: Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC), Pizza Hut, and All Other Segments. The KFC segment operates restaurant chain. The Pizza Hut segment covers the Pizza Hut casual dining and Pizza Hut home service.

