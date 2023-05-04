Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $473,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in Mondelez International by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 5,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 35,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,945,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 9,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 16,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Mondelez International by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 4,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Stock Down 0.7 %

MDLZ stock opened at $77.02 on Thursday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.72 and a fifty-two week high of $78.59. The company has a market capitalization of $105.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $69.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.60.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $9.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 11.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $80.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Mondelez International from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Mondelez International from $78.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Mondelez International from $79.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.00.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America, Asia, Middle East, and Africa, Europe, and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum and candy, cheese and grocery, and meals.

