Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC Takes $913,000 Position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 20,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $913,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 50.8% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 653 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Group LLC CA bought a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000.

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Stock Performance

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF stock opened at $49.13 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $48.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.53. The firm has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.82. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 52-week low of $38.81 and a 52-week high of $50.21.

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (ACWX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA index. The fund tracks the performance of a market-cap-weighted index of international stocks. It captures 85% of the publicly available market, thus excluding small-caps. ACWX was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

