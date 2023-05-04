Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $690,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Coco Enterprises LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,965,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 51.5% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 142,184 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $62,958,000 after buying an additional 48,328 shares in the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 4,546.9% during the 4th quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 47,631 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,091,000 after buying an additional 46,606 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 116.0% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 83,583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,010,000 after acquiring an additional 44,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 511,015 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $227,351,000 after acquiring an additional 36,750 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Stock Down 0.0 %

MDY opened at $447.83 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $454.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $456.68. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $398.11 and a 52 week high of $499.48. The stock has a market cap of $18.46 billion, a PE ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.12.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

