Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX)

Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 24,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $728,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Absolute Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 257.2% in the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,492 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $79,000.

Get SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of GWX opened at $30.92 on Thursday. SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF has a one year low of $25.08 and a one year high of $33.19. The company has a market cap of $711.13 million, a PE ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.72 and a 200-day moving average of $30.04.

About SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Developed Ex-U.S. Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the world (excluding the United States) small-cap composite market. The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GWX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.