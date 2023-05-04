Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC Invests $795,000 in ProShares Ultra Dow30 (NYSEARCA:DDM)

Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Dow30 (NYSEARCA:DDM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 12,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $795,000. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.22% of ProShares Ultra Dow30 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Dow30 in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Dow30 during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Dow30 during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in ProShares Ultra Dow30 by 319.2% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Investment Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Dow30 during the third quarter worth $241,000.

ProShares Ultra Dow30 Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of ProShares Ultra Dow30 stock opened at $63.98 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $63.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.24. ProShares Ultra Dow30 has a 12 month low of $48.42 and a 12 month high of $70.75. The firm has a market cap of $355.09 million, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.96.

About ProShares Ultra Dow30

The ProShares Ultra Dow30 (DDM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones Industrial Average index. The fund provides 2x leveraged exposure to the price-weighted Dow Jones Industrial Average, which includes 30 of the largest and most stable US companies. DDM was launched on Jun 19, 2006 and is managed by ProShares.

