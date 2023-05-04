Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 7,000 Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW)

Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 7,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $599,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 3,794.8% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,101,486 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $265,363,000 after purchasing an additional 3,021,854 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 32.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 527,178 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,105,000 after buying an additional 130,630 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 8.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 167,563 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,161,000 after buying an additional 12,451 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 133.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 151,057 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,667,000 after buying an additional 86,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fermata Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 33.0% during the third quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 100,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,475,000 after buying an additional 24,961 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Price Performance

Shares of PKW stock opened at $83.78 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $84.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.81. Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF has a one year low of $73.80 and a one year high of $92.76. The stock has a market cap of $942.53 million, a P/E ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 1.09.

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 21st were paid a $0.296 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 20th.

PowerShares Buyback Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Share BuyBack Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to track the performance of companies that meet the requirements to be classified as BuyBack Achievers. To become eligible for inclusion in the Index, a company must be incorporated in the United States, trade on a United States exchange and must have repurchased at least 5% or more of its outstanding shares for the trailing 12 months.

