Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 1,786 Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,786 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $428,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Caterpillar during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,580,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 17.3% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 65,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,634,000 after purchasing an additional 9,695 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the first quarter worth $405,000. Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 6.8% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 49,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,075,000 after buying an additional 2,076 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.02% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Stock Performance

CAT opened at $215.64 on Thursday. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $160.60 and a 1-year high of $266.04. The company has a market cap of $111.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.94, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $226.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $232.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $4.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $1.12. The company had revenue of $15.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.27 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 50.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.88 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 15.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Investors of record on Monday, April 24th will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 21st. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.48%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CAT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Caterpillar from $228.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. StockNews.com raised shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $228.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Caterpillar from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $237.82.

Insider Activity at Caterpillar

In other news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.04, for a total value of $2,008,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 8,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,203,127.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Daniel M. Dickinson sold 6,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.22, for a total value of $1,524,905.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,265,646.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.04, for a total value of $2,008,320.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 8,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,203,127.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 37,953 shares of company stock valued at $9,514,484. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

