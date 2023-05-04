Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC Buys New Stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 12,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $550,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MO. Edmp Inc. lifted its stake in Altria Group by 4,424.6% in the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 4,074,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,131,000 after buying an additional 3,984,132 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Altria Group by 191.5% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,535,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,770,000 after purchasing an additional 2,322,738 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Altria Group by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,302,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,896,798,000 after purchasing an additional 2,178,596 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association grew its position in Altria Group by 227.3% during the 3rd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 3,031,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,536,000 after purchasing an additional 2,105,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in Altria Group by 178.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,502,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,046,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604,742 shares during the period. 58.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MO shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Altria Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Altria Group from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Altria Group in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Altria Group from $49.50 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.50.

Altria Group stock opened at $46.53 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $83.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.59. Altria Group, Inc. has a one year low of $40.35 and a one year high of $57.03. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.82.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.01). Altria Group had a net margin of 22.44% and a negative return on equity of 245.43%. The company had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 24th were issued a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 23rd. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 120.90%.

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Oral tobacco products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment consists of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

