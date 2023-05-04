Casper (CSPR) Trading Up 7.7% This Week

Casper (CSPR) traded up 2.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 3rd. One Casper coin can currently be bought for $0.0597 or 0.00000206 BTC on major exchanges. Casper has a total market cap of $655.71 million and $14.53 million worth of Casper was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Casper has traded 7.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001196 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Casper Coin Profile

Casper’s genesis date was May 12th, 2021. Casper’s total supply is 11,686,857,576 coins and its circulating supply is 10,986,642,278 coins. The official message board for Casper is casper.network/network/blog. The Reddit community for Casper is https://reddit.com/r/caspercspr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Casper’s official website is casper.network. Casper’s official Twitter account is @casper_network.

Casper Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Casper (CSPR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Casper has a current supply of 11,684,638,527 with 10,984,556,182 in circulation. The last known price of Casper is 0.05762111 USD and is down -1.76 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 49 active market(s) with $13,384,635.37 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://casper.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Casper directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Casper should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Casper using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

