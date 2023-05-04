Casper (CSPR) Price Hits $0.0598 on Major Exchanges

Casper (CSPR) traded up 2.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 4th. Casper has a total market capitalization of $657.07 million and approximately $14.30 million worth of Casper was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Casper coin can now be purchased for $0.0598 or 0.00000207 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Casper has traded 8.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 32% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001511 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Casper Coin Profile

Casper’s launch date was May 12th, 2021. Casper’s total supply is 11,688,678,280 coins and its circulating supply is 10,988,353,895 coins. The Reddit community for Casper is https://reddit.com/r/caspercspr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Casper is casper.network. Casper’s official message board is casper.network/network/blog. Casper’s official Twitter account is @casper_network.

Buying and Selling Casper

According to CryptoCompare, “Casper (CSPR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Casper has a current supply of 11,687,060,263 with 10,986,832,821 in circulation. The last known price of Casper is 0.05964053 USD and is up 3.50 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 49 active market(s) with $13,750,398.20 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://casper.network/.”

