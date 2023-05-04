Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) Position Decreased by Paragon Capital Management LLC

Paragon Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,959 shares of the company’s stock after selling 337 shares during the period. Casey’s General Stores comprises about 4.3% of Paragon Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Paragon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $6,946,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Casey’s General Stores in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 1,200.0% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Casey’s General Stores in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 80.2% in the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 89.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. 84.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CASY shares. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $268.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $285.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Northcoast Research raised Casey’s General Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $247.00 to $270.00 in a report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $280.00 price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $260.50.

Casey’s General Stores Price Performance

NASDAQ:CASY traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $238.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 89,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 248,493. The business’s 50-day moving average is $217.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $225.02. The company has a market capitalization of $8.89 billion, a PE ratio of 19.86 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.10. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 52-week low of $181.40 and a 52-week high of $249.90.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 18.02% and a net margin of 2.96%. Casey’s General Stores’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.71 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 11.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Casey’s General Stores Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 28th. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.64%.

Casey’s General Stores Profile

Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

