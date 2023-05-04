Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.25-$2.40 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.35. The company issued revenue guidance of $375.00 million-$385.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $382.48 million.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research reiterated an outperform rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Carriage Services in a research note on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Carriage Services in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company.

Get Carriage Services alerts:

Carriage Services Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of CSV stock traded down $0.87 on Wednesday, hitting $28.09. The stock had a trading volume of 138,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,667. The firm has a market capitalization of $418.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.60 and its 200-day moving average is $29.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.29, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.84. Carriage Services has a 52-week low of $22.71 and a 52-week high of $44.52.

Carriage Services Increases Dividend

Carriage Services ( NYSE:CSV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $93.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.69 million. Carriage Services had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 32.26%. As a group, research analysts expect that Carriage Services will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be paid a $0.1125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 5th. This is an increase from Carriage Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Carriage Services’s dividend payout ratio is 17.31%.

Institutional Trading of Carriage Services

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSV. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Carriage Services by 210.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 5,128 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Carriage Services by 51.9% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 2,970 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Carriage Services by 6.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 946,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,500,000 after purchasing an additional 60,532 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Carriage Services by 1.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 110,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,873,000 after purchasing an additional 2,006 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carriage Services during the first quarter worth $356,000. 72.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Carriage Services

(Get Rating)

Carriage Services, Inc engages in the provision of funeral and cemetery services. It operates through the Funeral Home and Cemetery segments. The Funeral Home segment offers a complete suite of services to meet families’ funeral needs, including consultation, the removal and preparation of remains, the sale of caskets and related funeral merchandise, the use of funeral homes for visitation and remembrance services and transportation services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Carriage Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carriage Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.