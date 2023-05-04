Cardano Market Cap Reaches $13.65 Billion (ADA)

Cardano (ADA) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 3rd. During the last seven days, Cardano has traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar. Cardano has a market capitalization of $13.65 billion and $255.04 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cardano coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.39 or 0.00001349 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,903.06 or 0.06545468 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.19 or 0.00059107 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.05 or 0.00038005 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.38 or 0.00018491 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.85 or 0.00020120 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0710 or 0.00000244 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00006471 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000621 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002675 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 1st, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 35,744,572,184 coins and its circulating supply is 34,815,884,761 coins. The Reddit community for Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cardano’s official message board is medium.com/feed/cardanorss. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Cardano is www.cardano.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Cardano (ADA) is a Proof-of-Stake blockchain that supports smart contracts and enables the creation of decentralized apps (dApps), tokens, and more. It is designed to be scalable, sustainable, and flexible. The Cardano network uses Ouroboros, a Proof-of-Stake consensus mechanism, which allows ADA token holders to delegate their tokens to staking pools run by validators to validate transactions. Cardano was launched in 2017 by Charles Hoskinson and Jeremy Wood and is now maintained by three organizations and its community. ADA is the native token of the Cardano network and is used to pay for transaction fees and can be used for governance or to earn rewards through Proof-of-Stake consensus. The current era, Basho, focuses on scalability and network optimization, while the final era, Voltaire, will bring voting and treasury management to the network.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cardano should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cardano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

