Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG) Position Lowered by Heartland Advisors Inc.

Heartland Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 555,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,165 shares during the quarter. Capital City Bank Group accounts for approximately 1.1% of Heartland Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Heartland Advisors Inc. owned about 3.28% of Capital City Bank Group worth $18,067,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CCBG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Capital City Bank Group by 416.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 109,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,041,000 after buying an additional 87,929 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 615,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,215,000 after purchasing an additional 16,715 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 41.3% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 48,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,510,000 after acquiring an additional 14,197 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Capital City Bank Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $427,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 852,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,515,000 after purchasing an additional 12,372 shares during the period. 44.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Capital City Bank Group stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $28.94. 11,298 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,032. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.65. The company has a market cap of $492.47 million, a PE ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 0.59. Capital City Bank Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.08 and a fifty-two week high of $36.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Capital City Bank Group ( NASDAQ:CCBG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.13. Capital City Bank Group had a return on equity of 12.29% and a net margin of 19.36%. The business had revenue of $66.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.60 million. On average, research analysts predict that Capital City Bank Group, Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. This is a boost from Capital City Bank Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Capital City Bank Group’s payout ratio is currently 26.28%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Capital City Bank Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Capital City Bank Group, Inc operates as a bank holding company. Its principal services are Banking Services, Trust and Asset Management Services, and Brokerage Services. The firm provides traditional deposit and credit services, mortgage banking, asset management, trust, merchant services, bank cards, data processing and securities brokerage services.

