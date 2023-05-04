Capital Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBNK) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.06

Capital Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBNK – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th.

Capital Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 10.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Capital Bancorp to earn $2.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 9.6%.

Capital Bancorp stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $15.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,136. The company has a market capitalization of $224.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 0.48. Capital Bancorp has a 12 month low of $15.32 and a 12 month high of $27.49. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC grew its position in Capital Bancorp by 533.6% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 2,033 shares during the period. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Capital Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Capital Bancorp by 87.0% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Capital Bancorp by 13.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Capital Bancorp by 99.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 3,215 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on CBNK shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of Capital Bancorp from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Capital Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th.

Capital Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services through its subsidiary Capital Bank, NA. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Capital Bank Home Loans, OpenSky, and Corporate. The Commercial Banking segment provides personalized service to commercial clients throughout the Washington, DC and Baltimore metropolitan areas.

