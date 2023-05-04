Capital Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBNK) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.06

Capital Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBNK – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th.
Capital Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 10.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Capital Bancorp to earn $2.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 9.6%.
Capital Bancorp Stock Down 0.3 %
Capital Bancorp stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $15.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,136. The company has a market capitalization of $224.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 0.48. Capital Bancorp has a 12 month low of $15.32 and a 12 month high of $27.49. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of analysts have commented on CBNK shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of Capital Bancorp from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Capital Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th.
Capital Bancorp Company Profile
Capital Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services through its subsidiary Capital Bank, NA. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Capital Bank Home Loans, OpenSky, and Corporate. The Commercial Banking segment provides personalized service to commercial clients throughout the Washington, DC and Baltimore metropolitan areas.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Capital Bancorp (CBNK)
- Kellogg Company Looks GRRR-eat! At These Levels
- PacWest, First Horizon Shares Plummet On Continued Bank Worries
- Yum! Brands Pulls Back To More Appetizing Levels
- Is It Time For Qualcomm To Start Playing Catchup?
- Is Mid-Cap Hubbell The Right Stock To Electrify Your Portfolio?
Receive News & Ratings for Capital Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.