Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC Sells 486 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lowered its position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 36.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 836 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 486 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of APD. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 232.6% in the 3rd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 143 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 82.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE APD opened at $293.89 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $284.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $291.20. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $218.88 and a 1 year high of $328.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.73 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 17.61% and a return on equity of 16.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.52 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.39 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $330.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup lowered their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $339.00 to $329.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $280.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $386.00 to $360.00 in a report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Air Products and Chemicals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $311.45.

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

