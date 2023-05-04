Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC Sells 2,830 Shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL)

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lowered its stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL – Get Rating) by 46.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,313 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,830 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF were worth $142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PFS Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 4.5% in the third quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 1,524,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 66,112 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 295,300.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 2,953 shares in the last quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $136,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Finally, Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $241,000.

Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of OMFL opened at $46.99 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $46.31 and a 200 day moving average of $45.06. The company has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.98.

About Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF

The Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (OMFL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by a combination of five investment factors, which are weighted based on current macroeconomic conditions. OMFL was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

