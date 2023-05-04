Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC Purchases 67 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 983 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 67 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SHW. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 76.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SHW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $260.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $260.00 to $265.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $231.00 to $253.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Zelman & Associates downgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $285.00 to $267.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.83.

Insider Buying and Selling

Sherwin-Williams Stock Down 0.2 %

In related news, SVP Bryan J. Young sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.76, for a total value of $607,090.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,756,145.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE SHW opened at $231.52 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12-month low of $195.24 and a 12-month high of $283.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $223.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $231.78.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.20. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 9.41% and a return on equity of 86.29%. The company had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a $0.605 dividend. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.69%.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

(Get Rating)

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor coverings.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.