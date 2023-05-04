Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC Invests $127,000 in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTB)

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTB – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $71,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF by 220.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares during the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $182,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $271,000.

Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA FLTB opened at $48.82 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.39 and a 200-day moving average of $48.16. Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.88 and a fifty-two week high of $49.40.

About Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF

The Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF (FLTB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity Limited Term Composite index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based bond fund with a primary focus on investment-grade credits and a targeted average maturity between two and five years. FLTB was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

