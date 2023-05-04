Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC Buys 197 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 15.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,493 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Waste Management during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Waste Management by 232.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 269 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Waste Management by 51.5% in the 3rd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 365 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Waste Management Stock Performance

NYSE WM opened at $167.32 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $158.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $158.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.64, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.72. Waste Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $138.89 and a fifty-two week high of $175.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Waste Management Increases Dividend

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.86 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 33.23% and a net margin of 11.33%. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Waste Management’s payout ratio is currently 51.28%.

Insider Activity at Waste Management

In related news, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 200 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $31,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 64,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,969,135. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 200 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $31,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 64,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,969,135. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 800 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.11, for a total value of $120,888.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $787,283.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,743 shares of company stock worth $4,762,320 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Waste Management from $158.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Waste Management from $167.00 to $166.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $171.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Citigroup raised their target price on Waste Management from $180.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Sunday. Finally, 51job restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $175.67.

About Waste Management

(Get Rating)

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: East Tier, West Tier, and Other. The East Tier segment consists of Eastern U.S., the Great Lakes Region, and Canada. The West Tier segment includes the upper Midwest region and British Columbia, Canada.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.