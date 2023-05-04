Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC Acquires 232 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 25.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,151 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,030,429 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $18,432,900,000 after acquiring an additional 491,837 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 32.7% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,345,886 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,052,432,000 after buying an additional 1,070,128 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 53,375.6% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,829,924 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $11,286,000 after buying an additional 3,822,762 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,570,753 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,173,549,000 after buying an additional 21,739 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.8% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,376,250 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,368,364,000 after buying an additional 64,692 shares during the period. 66.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

Shares of COST stock opened at $490.06 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.06. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $406.51 and a fifty-two week high of $564.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $490.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $491.92. The company has a market capitalization of $217.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.01, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.79.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The retailer reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $55.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.61 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.66% and a net margin of 2.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.92 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.98%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on COST shares. Truist Financial upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $538.00 to $568.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Northcoast Research upgraded Costco Wholesale from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $560.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. William Blair initiated coverage on Costco Wholesale in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $575.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $549.52.

Insider Activity at Costco Wholesale

In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.32, for a total transaction of $999,505.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,350 shares in the company, valued at $12,252,162. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,068 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.32, for a total value of $999,505.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,350 shares in the company, valued at $12,252,162. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Caton Frates sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.35, for a total value of $298,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,148,552. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,168 shares of company stock worth $2,031,341 over the last quarter. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.

Featured Articles

