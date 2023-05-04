Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) PT Lowered to $1.00

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $2.00 to $1.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price target points to a potential downside of 17.36% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Canopy Growth from C$2.50 to C$1.75 in a report on Friday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Canopy Growth from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Canopy Growth from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Canopy Growth in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on shares of Canopy Growth from $3.30 to $3.20 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.39.

Get Canopy Growth alerts:

Canopy Growth Trading Down 0.8 %

CGC opened at $1.21 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Canopy Growth has a fifty-two week low of $1.20 and a fifty-two week high of $6.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $624.36 million, a PE ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 2.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.77 and its 200 day moving average is $2.52.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Canopy Growth

Canopy Growth ( NASDAQ:CGC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.22). Canopy Growth had a negative return on equity of 46.02% and a negative net margin of 721.40%. The company had revenue of $74.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.58 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Canopy Growth will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Canopy Growth by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 241,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,829,000 after buying an additional 2,621 shares during the period. Virtue Capital Management LLC increased its position in Canopy Growth by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 14,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 2,738 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Canopy Growth by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 23,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 2,927 shares during the period. Gables Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Canopy Growth by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Canopy Growth by 39.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 4,594 shares during the period. 15.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canopy Growth Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Canopy Growth Corp. engages in the production and sale of medical cannabis. The firm operates through the following segments: Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products. The Global Cannabis segment encompasses the production, distribution and sale of a diverse range of cannabis and cannabinoid-based consumer products in Canada and internationally pursuant to applicable international and domestic legislation, regulations and permits.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Canopy Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canopy Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.