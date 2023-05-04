CannabisCoin Price Up 0.4% Over Last Week (CANN)

CannabisCoin (CANN) traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 4th. In the last week, CannabisCoin has traded up 0.4% against the US dollar. One CannabisCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0067 or 0.00000023 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. CannabisCoin has a market cap of $517,866.51 and approximately $4.78 worth of CannabisCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29,195.07 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0791 or 0.00000271 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.34 or 0.00302598 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00012081 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $156.33 or 0.00535464 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.37 or 0.00066331 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $118.13 or 0.00404636 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001024 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001134 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

CannabisCoin Coin Profile

CannabisCoin (CRYPTO:CANN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on April 20th, 2014. CannabisCoin’s total supply is 91,859,176 coins and its circulating supply is 77,231,176 coins. The Reddit community for CannabisCoin is https://reddit.com/r/cannabiscoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. CannabisCoin’s official Twitter account is @cannabiscoins and its Facebook page is accessible here. CannabisCoin’s official website is cannabiscoin.net.

According to CryptoCompare, “CannabisCoin (CANN) is a peer-to-peer Internet digital currency that enables instant payments to anyone in the world. It is based on the Bitcoin protocol but differs from Bitcoin in that it can be efficiently mined with consumer-grade hardware.

CannabisCoin is the payment solution for Marijuana dispensaries, retailers and merchants. CannabisCoin cryptocurrency is backed by Marijuana where it is accepted.”

CannabisCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CannabisCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CannabisCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CannabisCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

