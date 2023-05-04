Canna-Global Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CNGL) Short Interest Update

Canna-Global Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CNGL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a drop of 6.7% from the March 31st total of 1,500 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 12,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Canna-Global Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of CNGL opened at $10.66 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.38. Canna-Global Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.98 and a 1-year high of $10.87.

Institutional Trading of Canna-Global Acquisition

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Centiva Capital LP increased its stake in shares of Canna-Global Acquisition by 1.7% during the second quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 61,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Canna-Global Acquisition by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 3,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,776 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Canna-Global Acquisition by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. now owns 930,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,403,000 after purchasing an additional 7,700 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Canna-Global Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Canna-Global Acquisition by 90.6% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 50,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 23,821 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

About Canna-Global Acquisition

Canna-Global Acquisition Corp intends to acquire, engages in share exchange, share reconstruction, and amalgamation with, purchasing all or substantially all of the assets of, entering into contractual arrangements with, or engaging in any other similar business combination. It focuses on identify and acquiring a business in the cannabis sector.

