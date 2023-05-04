Canfor Pulp Products (TSE:CFX) Lifted to Outperform at CIBC

CIBC upgraded shares of Canfor Pulp Products (TSE:CFX – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TD Securities dropped their target price on Canfor Pulp Products from C$4.75 to C$4.25 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Canfor Pulp Products from C$7.00 to C$6.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Canfor Pulp Products from C$6.00 to C$4.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Canfor Pulp Products from C$1.95 to C$1.80 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 9th.

Canfor Pulp Products Stock Performance

Shares of CFX stock opened at C$2.20 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$2.86 and a 200 day moving average of C$3.81. The firm has a market capitalization of C$143.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -25.62 and a beta of 1.63. Canfor Pulp Products has a 1 year low of C$1.96 and a 1 year high of C$5.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.86, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

About Canfor Pulp Products

Canfor Pulp Products ( TSE:CFX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported C($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.13) by C($0.39). Canfor Pulp Products had a negative net margin of 7.29% and a negative return on equity of 17.15%. The business had revenue of C$268.10 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Canfor Pulp Products will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Canfor Pulp Products Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and supply of pulp and paper products in Canada, Europe, Asia, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Pulp and Paper. The company offers bleached and unbleached softwood kraft pulps; and bleached, unbleached, and coloured kraft papers.

