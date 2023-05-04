Canfor (OTCMKTS:CFPZF) Price Target Cut to C$32.00

Canfor (OTCMKTS:CFPZF – Get Rating) had its price target cut by equities researchers at Raymond James to C$32.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.
CFPZF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Canfor from C$30.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Thursday. CIBC raised shares of Canfor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Canfor from C$27.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Thursday.
Canfor Stock Performance
Shares of CFPZF stock remained flat at $14.81 during midday trading on Thursday. 200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,462. Canfor has a 1-year low of $13.42 and a 1-year high of $21.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.59.
About Canfor
Canfor Corp. engages in the production of pulp & paper. It also offers wood pellets and green energy. It operates through the Lumber, and Pulp and Paper segment. The Lumber segment deals with logging activities and manufactures wood chips, pellets, and wood products. The Pulp and Paper segment produces and trades northern bleached softwood kraft and bleached chemi-thermo mechanical pulp.
