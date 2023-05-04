Canandaigua National Corp Invests $219,000 in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Canandaigua National Corp acquired a new stake in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 6,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VICI. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VICI Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,295,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in VICI Properties by 69.7% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in VICI Properties by 113.5% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 946 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in VICI Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of VICI Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000.

Shares of NYSE:VICI opened at $32.12 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.58 and a 200 day moving average of $32.78. The company has a market cap of $32.26 billion, a PE ratio of 25.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.94. VICI Properties Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.42 and a 12-month high of $35.69.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.86%. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is 123.81%.

Several brokerages recently commented on VICI. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on VICI Properties from $46.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upped their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $34.50 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, VICI Properties currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.92.

VICI Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, acquires and develops gaming, hospitality and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The Real Property Business segment consists of leased real property.

