Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB.PD) Sets New 12-Month Low at $23.92

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB.PD – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$23.92 and last traded at C$24.00, with a volume of 200 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$23.98.
Canadian Western Bank Trading Up 0.1 %
The business’s 50-day moving average is C$24.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$24.79. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 1.71.
About Canadian Western Bank
Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, cash management, US dollar, senior, chequing, youth, and student accounts, as well as specialized accounts, including corporate and commercial, organization, strata solution/condo, general trust, and trust fund investment accounts.
