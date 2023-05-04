Camellia Plc (LON:CAM) Raises Dividend to GBX 102 Per Share

Camellia Plc (LON:CAM – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, May 4th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of GBX 102 ($1.27) per share on Wednesday, July 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This is a boost from Camellia’s previous dividend of $44.00. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Camellia Stock Performance

CAM opened at GBX 4,740 ($59.22) on Thursday. Camellia has a fifty-two week low of GBX 4,300 ($53.72) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 6,960 ($86.96). The firm has a market cap of £130.82 million, a PE ratio of -1,152.38 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 4,892.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 4,804.90.

Camellia Company Profile

Camellia Plc engages in agriculture, engineering, and food services businesses in the United Kingdom, Bangladesh, India, Kenya, Malawi, North America, South Africa, and South America. The company's Agriculture division is involved in the production of macadamia nuts, tea, avocados, rubber, blueberries, maize, soya, barley, wine, apple, pear, plum, cherry, apricot, grapes, and forestry products, as well as livestock activities.

