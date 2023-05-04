Camellia Plc (LON:CAM) Raises Dividend to GBX 102 Per Share

Camellia Plc (LON:CAM – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, May 4th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of GBX 102 ($1.27) per share on Wednesday, July 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This is a boost from Camellia’s previous dividend of $44.00. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Camellia Stock Performance
CAM opened at GBX 4,740 ($59.22) on Thursday. Camellia has a fifty-two week low of GBX 4,300 ($53.72) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 6,960 ($86.96). The firm has a market cap of £130.82 million, a PE ratio of -1,152.38 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 4,892.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 4,804.90.
Camellia Company Profile
