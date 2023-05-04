Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) Director Purchases $51,940.00 in Stock

Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC – Get Rating) Director Hambleton Douglas Lord bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $51.94 per share, with a total value of $51,940.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,910. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Cambridge Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CATC opened at $47.31 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $370.44 million, a P/E ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 0.49. Cambridge Bancorp has a 1-year low of $46.19 and a 1-year high of $93.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $65.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.08.

Cambridge Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 10th. Cambridge Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.12%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CATC. Boit C F David acquired a new position in Cambridge Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Cambridge Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cambridge Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its position in Cambridge Bancorp by 83.3% during the 1st quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 880 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Cambridge Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. 49.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CATC has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $87.00 target price on shares of Cambridge Bancorp in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Cambridge Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott cut Cambridge Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 16th.

Cambridge Bancorp Company Profile

Cambridge Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private banking services. It focuses on the wealth management, commercial banking, residential lending, and personal banking services. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

